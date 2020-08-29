Fani-Kayode Eats Humble Pie; Apologises To Daily Trust Reporter

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, at last, have apologised “properly” to Eyo Charles, a Daily Trust reporter, he verbally assaulted at a press conference in Calabar.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the ex-minister was on a tour in PDP controlled states and had visited Calabar.

He lost his calm when a reporter asked him who was bankrolling his trips to these different states.

The former minister described the reporter as “very stupid”.

“I could see from your face before you got here, how stupid you are. Don’t ever talk to me like that. Who do you think you’re talking to. Bankroll who? You think I am one of those ones you… from who, when, how? You have a small mind, a very small mind,” he shouted angrily.

His reaction generated lots of condemnation as the NUJ boycotted his activities and the former minister initially did not apologised to Charles directly initially as he directed his apology for his “friends in the media”.

However, in a news conference on Friday at the Akwa government house, Uyo, the ex-minister apologised for his action.

“I’m deeply sorry for the manner I reacted to the said reporter. I was too hard on him. The question was mischievous, but I fell for it.” he said.

“I should have been smarter than that. I am using this opportunity to reach out to him, and I hope he will be kind enough to forgive me. I disappointed myself, my family and friends, my colleagues and even my bosses, those who hold me in high esteem.

“I have regrets; it was not my finest day. No leader or public figure should ever react like that. I disappointed myself. I deeply regret it and I believe it will never happen again.”

