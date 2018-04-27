W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FIFA Slams Life Ban On Brazilian Football Federation Boss, Del Nero

Posted by Latest News, Sports Friday, April 27th, 2018

Photo: Del Nero

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world Football Governing body has slammed a life ban on the head of the Brazilian Football Federation, Marco Polo Del Nero.

FIFA which made this known Friday though a statement indicated that its action followed confirmation of gross financial misconduct investigation which was carried out on him.  

The probe, FIFA said confirmed that Del Nero had violated multiple articles of the body’s ethics code including those relating to bribery and corruption.

Following this, the body declared: ”Mr Del Nero is banned for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.”

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF (swiss francs) 1 million (835,880 euros) was pronounced on the embattled head of Football body.

 

