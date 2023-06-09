Nigerians Slam Fr Mbaka Over Comments On Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Again, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has come under criticism on social media following his alleged comments concerning the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi.

The African Examiner writes that Fr. Mbaka, in a video that has since gone viral stated cautioned those attacking him, especially on social media, that he will not stop talking.

According to him, God reveals the future through vision, and people will see it.

Mbaka said: “Please, if the gift you have is not genuine, ask God for the real one; stop fabricating things. When there is a lot of noise on social media, then somebody begins to speak because you think that if millions of people are speaking of somebody, that means the majority will win the vote. No, it is a different thing from prophecy and vision.

“In a vision, God will reveal to you the future. You will see it. It was so clear. Even in the time of Jonathan, I told him, look at what the Holy Spirit says you should do, ‘remove this person if you want to win the election. If you don’t remove him, you will lose, and Buhari will take over’”.

“People will never understand Father Mbaka, and they will begin to talk rubbish on social media. Whether you understand me or not, I will keep talking.

“Social media cannot control the voice of prophecy because, in the end, it will happen the way God said it must happen.”

The statement from the cleric has sparked reactions especially from some lovers of the former Anambra governor. The African Examiner gathers some of their views below:



@TheBaba_D writes: “Tell this Pulpit Thief, Mbaka, that we will still not give him shishi. Since it is now anybody that donates money to your pseudo shrine you give him winning; Mbaka hold your peace, because shishi, we no go give you.”



@harryofido writes: “Mbaka really fell off! It’s the money Peter Obi didn’t give you that is still hurting him.”

@DanielRegha writes: “Peter Obi might’ve lost the election, but Father Mbaka has no right to slander or criticize Obi; Let’s not forget that he played politics by using God’s name to mislead people, saying that Buhari was sent to liberate Nigerians. Someone who endorsed the last govt has no dignity.”



@Chidera_Chid writes: “Don’t worry, Pope will soon close that Mbaka small business center he calls adoration.”



@AgbogunleriS writes: “He did not slander or criticise Mr Obi. Fr. Mbaka only taunts him for depending on his online reputation which did not translate to political reality.”



@ChevronNwo39976 writes: “I told this man that catholic will not spoil on his watch he doesn’t hear.”



@OmegaXDreams writes: “I don’t believe in Mbaka, Once you refuse to give him money for donations you become his enemy. PO has refused to fall for it.

Peter Obi was the wrong person to mess with, How many times has father Mbaka condemned the killing of Christian’s in North? Has Mbaka condemned the killings of innocent Christian’s in Beune, Jos, zamfara etc. Has Mbaka challenged El rufai statements flying around the media? Mbaka should stop using PO to make headlines.”

@agbo_nwobo70122 writes: “This guy is becoming a total disgrace to Catholic Church and Igbo race… I hate to talk about people, but this is very true at this moment. We should all know when we are working for good or for the enemy. Sometimes I am ashamed listening to him….And people still go there.