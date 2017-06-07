Fraud, Grand Theft: Nigerian Singer, Dammy Krane Gets Bail in US, to Appear in Court June 23

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After meeting his $7,500 bail condition, popular Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane, has regained his freedom from a US jail.

An update emanating from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, confirmed that Dammy Krane’s court hearing has been fixed June 23, 2017.

Dammy Krane was arrested and charged for alleged credit card fraud, but he pleaded not guilty to the offence and subsequently demanded for a trial.

He also adopted a waiver for pre-trial conference. One of the hit single tracks by Dammy Krane is Amin, a song he released in 2014.

