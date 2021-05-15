JUST IN: JAMB Shifts 2021 UTME To June 19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) has been shifted from June 19 to July 3.

Prof Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced.

He made the announcement at an ongoing press conference on Saturday in Abuja.

The examination was slated to hold between June 5 and 19.

The registrar also announced an extension registration for the examination by two weeks.

The registration exercise will now end on May 29.

