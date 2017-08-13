FRSC Boss Congratulates new GOCOP Executives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has congratulated the Publisher of The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo, on his emergence as the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers during the association’s election held on August 9, 2017 in in Lagos State.

A statement released to the press by the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, stated that the Corps Marshal used the opportunity to express his gratitude to the Guild for the zeal with which the members have helped the Corps promote its safety messages through their different online platforms.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal equally congratulated Maureen Chigbo, the Publisher of RealNews magazine, who emerged theDeputy President of the Guild; Danlami Nmodu, Publisher of Newssiaryonline, Secretary General; Segun Adeleye, Publisher of World Stage, was elected the Financial Secretary; Janet Mba-Afolabi, Publisher of the Scroll, who is the Treasurer; and Olumide Iyanda, Publisher of Qed.ng, who emerged the Publicity Secretary of the Guild.

