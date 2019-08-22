Gunmen Wreck Havoc In Imo, Kill Ex-Police officer, 4 Others

From Ignatius Okpara, Owerri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The present insecurity ravaging parts of Nigeria, including South- East region, has thrown some families into mourning in Ilile community in Ohaji-Egbema local government area of Imo state, as unknown gunmen in the wee hours of Thursday invaded the area, killing five people and inflicting various degrees of injuries on many others.

Our Correspondent gathered that among those killed by the hoodlums was a retired Police Officer and a community leader in the locality.

A source in the riverine community who craved anonymity said the gunmen stormed the area around 3am, just as he gave the name of the slain ex- cop simply as Mr Ukpabi and another victim, who was the immediate past President General of the community as Napoleon Amadi.

He disclosed that others who were wounded by bullets were hospitalised in an undisclosed medical facility, adding that the gunmen invaded several families, shot their targets before fleeing in the wee hours, our correspondent learnt.

“As we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past president general of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilante group in our community, Uwagwu Eze and two others. ” the Source said.

“Three persons died on the spot while two others died at hospitals. Several others are lying critically. They invaded their families around 3am and shot them. They killed them in their houses while they were asleep. They visited them one after the other in their households. It was indeed a tragedy.”

On what led to the killings, the source said: “It was purely cultism. I don’t know the names of the warring cult groups but they were cult related. This is indeed too much to bear. I can’t believe it.

The Police Public Relations officers in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, in his reaction confirmed that three persons were killed, saying he cannot confirm if the killings were cult-related.

He said the state commissioner of Police, Rabui Ladodo had ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

According to him,” I can confirm that three persons were killed. But I cannot confirm if it was cult-related because they came and shot their targets, the CP had ordered a full-blown investigation into the killings with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice “. he stated .

