Imo Police Withdraw Officers Attached to some Politicians

FROM IGNATIUS OKPARA, Owerri

The Imo State police Command says it has commenced withdrawing its men illegally attached to politicians in the state.

Mr Chris Ezike, the state Commissioner of police who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri after an interactive session with the leadership of the state House of Assembly explained that the idea is aimed at beefing up security in different police divisions in the area .

According to him, “There are politicians who are entitled to security just like the members of the Imo state House of Assembly, among others .

They need to be alive to do their duty. So watch out, we are withdrawing some policemen illegally posted in order to beef up security in their divisions.”

The Imo police boss, said that while driving into the House of Assembly, he discovered that there was no police post in the area, adding that such location ought to have adequate police presence.

African Examiner observed that some politicians in Imo and other Southeast states, especially the elected ones operates with between three to five uniformed policemen attached to them.

