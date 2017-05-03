W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Imo Police Withdraw Officers Attached to some Politicians

Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017

FROM IGNATIUS OKPARA, Owerri

The Imo State police Command says  it has commenced withdrawing its men illegally attached  to politicians in the state.

Mr Chris Ezike, the state Commissioner of police who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri after an interactive session  with the leadership  of the  state House of Assembly  explained that the idea is aimed at beefing up security in different  police divisions  in the area .

According to him, “There are politicians who are entitled to security just like the members of the Imo state House of Assembly, among others .

They need to be alive to do their duty. So watch out, we are withdrawing some policemen illegally posted in order to beef up security in their divisions.”

The Imo police boss, said that while  driving into the House of Assembly, he discovered that there was no police post in the area, adding that such location ought to have adequate police presence.

African Examiner observed  that some politicians in Imo and other Southeast states, especially the elected ones operates with between three to  five uniformed policemen attached to them.

 

 

