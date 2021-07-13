FG Begins Construction Of Kaduna-Kano Rail

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will launch the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge by Thursday as part of effort to link the country by rail

Dr Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, stated this in a statement in Abuja.

The statement by Eric Orjiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, said the event would be at Zawaciki, Dawaki Local Government Areas, Kano at 10.a.m.

According to her, the project will further boost the president ‘s programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance economic growth of the Nation.

She added that major stakeholders in the transport sector have been invited for the occasion. (NAN)























