Lagos APC Guber Primary: Heavy Security Deployed as Elections Get Underway

By Niyi Adeyi, with Agency Report

LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Despite the heavy presence of security operatives at the various ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariats, the Lagos Governorship primary which is still underway started on a low-key level, as there were no signs of election late Monday morning at most of the voting centres.

Instead of party members and chieftains, AFRICAN EXAMINER observed only the security operatives at some expected voting centres within Ojokoro, Orile Agege LCDAs, as well as Ifako/Ijaiye and Agege LGAs

At the Acme road Ogba, secretariat of the Lagos APC, over 150 policemen are stationed there, apparently to forestall any break down of law and order.

The State’s Chairman of the party, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, arrived the secretariat around 10.55am.

Similarly, NAN reported that security operatives have been positioned at the Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA secretariat of the APC as party members turned out to vote for the party’s governorship candidate.

The APC members trooped into the secretariat at Ekoro Road, as early as 7:00 a.m. to participate in the direct primary election adopted by the party in the state.

The delegates, who were from the seven wards of the LCDA, were screened by the security operatives before they were allowed into the venue of the election.

Confusion has trailed the State Governorship primary since last weekend. Initially, it was scheduled to hold on Saturday, but later shifted to Sunday, but again, rescheduled for Monday.

The inconsistence is majorly due to stalemate between a former Governor of the State and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode with regards to his (Governor’s) re-election ambition.

Tinubu has since turned against Ambode and extended his support to a former State Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The third aspirant, also a former State Commissioner Dr Femi Hamzat, has announced his withdrawal from the race and teamed up with Sanwo-Olu.

Ambode has since been visiting and pleading State and National APC Leaders to prevail on Tinubu to support him at the primary.

The last of the mediation meeting was the one between Asiwaju Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja Monday.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to ensure a peaceful governorship primary, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal, has released numbers of officers to call in distress situation.

The state police spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, told newsmen that the numbers were released to the public in view of the APC governorship primaries that is billed to hold today.

He urged members of the public to call the phone numbers of the senior officers through which they can draw the attention of the police to situations requiring their intervention during the primary election in their areas.

“Although adequate security arrangement has been made for the election, the move is to ensure a hitch-free exercise and quick police intervention in distress situations. The Commissioner of Police enjoins Lagosians, particularly party faithful to shun acts capable of breaching the public peace during the primary,” Oti stated.

Among other numbers that were released include: CP Imohimi Edgal, Commissioner of Police: 08033040870; DCP Ayuba Elkanah Nabuni, Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration: 08033422152

