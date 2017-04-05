W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Multiple Accidents Cause Heavy Traffic On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Wednesday, April 5th, 2017

By Niyi Adeyi

OGUN, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A multiple accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway Wednesday morning, causing hitches in the traffic flow on the ever busy axis.

The accident which occurred after Magboro, inward Lagos, involved articulated truck and another loaded trailer.

The development affected the residents of adjoining areas such as Arepo, Ibafo, Mowe as well as those traveling from other States to Lagos.

No casualty was recorded in the accident. Officials of FRSC and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived early with crane at the scene of the crash, to clear the trucks from the road, so as to allow free flow of traffic.  

 

