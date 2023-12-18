Abdul Imoyo, Head Of Media Relations, Access Bank, Dies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Abdul Imoyo, Head of Media Relations, Access Holdings, dies Mr Abdul Kolawole Imoyo, a quintessential corporate media manager and journalist, is dead.

Imoyo, until his death, was the Head of Media Relations at Access Holdings.

A statement sad he died in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the First Cardiology, Ikoyi Lagos, after a brief illness.

The statement released by Mr Tunde Imoyo, for the family, said:“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle Abdul Kolawole IMOYO, who went to be with the Lord in the early hours of 17th December 2023 after a brief illness.

“We are taking some time as a family to grieve over our loss at this time.

“We thank you for your prayers and support. Further announcements will be communicated in due course.

