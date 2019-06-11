W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ndume Campaign Raises Alarm Over Court Order Against NASS Inauguration

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 11th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mohammed Ali Ndume Campaign organization has expressed concern over Court injunction stopping the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

A statement issued by Ndume’s camp reads:

“We are appalled by the media report of a court order stopping the Inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.

“The National Assembly is a separate arm of government. Any situation that would create a vacuum under this circumstance is an invitation to anarchy.

“We wondered why a group that claim to have majority of senators-elect on its side would rush to court to abort the process.

“It is sheer desperation, but I assure you it will not stand.”

 

