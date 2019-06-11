Ndume Campaign Raises Alarm Over Court Order Against NASS Inauguration

Ndume Campaign Raises Alarm Over Court Order Against NASS InaugurationFeatured, Latest News, News Tuesday, June 11th, 2019
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Mohammed Ali Ndume Campaign organization has expressed concern over Court injunction stopping the inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.
A statement issued by Ndume’s camp reads:
“We are appalled by the media report of a court order stopping the Inauguration of the 9th National Assembly.
“The National Assembly is a separate arm of government. Any situation that would create a vacuum under this circumstance is an invitation to anarchy.
“We wondered why a group that claim to have majority of senators-elect on its side would rush to court to abort the process.
“It is sheer desperation, but I assure you it will not stand.”
