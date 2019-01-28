New CJN Resumes As Police Seal Off Onnoghen’s Office, Eject Staff

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tanko Muhammad has resumed duty and presided over a five-man panel of the apex court.

Justice Muhammad on Monday led other judges including: Mary Peter-Odili, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amiru Sanusi and Paul Galinje.

At the pioneer meeting of the new CJN, a total of 10 cases were listed for hearing at the Supreme Court’s. The listed cases were as updated as at Monday on the apex court’s official website.

The immediate past CJN Mr. Walter Onnoghen was removed last Friday by President Muhammadu Buhari base on the order of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Justice Danladi Umar.

Onnoghen was suspended over his refusal to appear before CCT for trial on the allegation of false assets declaration and operating multiple foreign accounts, in which over N1billion were deposited.

The new CJN was immediately sworn in by President Buhari, after the announcement of Onnoghen’s suspension.

Meanwhile, the police early Monday morning reportedly sealed off the office of the former CJN.

Prior to the closure of the office, the policemen were said to order all administrative staff around Mr. Onnoghen’s office as early as 7am.

