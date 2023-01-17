Police Arrest 9 Suspects Over Vandalization Of Electricity Mast In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of the Anambra State police Command have arrested nine Suspects for Vandalizing an electricity mast, just as they recovered two stolen vehicles.

The command Spokesman, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, said : “On 15/1/2023 by 3:am Police Operatives in conjunction with the Vigilante group and acting on credible information at New Site, Ikpo Urueze Land, Oba, Idemili south, arrested nine persons.”

He gave their names to include, Amara Nneji ‘F’ 39 years, Kinsley Iwuozo ‘M’ 50 yrs, Romanus Dim ‘M’ 40 yrs, Abuchi Onuoha ‘M’ 29 yrs, Chukwudi Eke ‘M’ 39 yrs, Ikechukwu Eze ‘M’ 44 yrs, Ukpe Monday ‘M’ 40 yrs, Bartholomew Anugwueje ‘M’ 45 yrs, Ikenna Christopher ‘M’ 28 yrs.

According to Ikenga, the security Operatives recovered “a truck containing seven welding machines, some irons, and other sophisticated equipment after they vandalized the Electricity Power line mast in the above-mentioned location.

“They all confessed to the level of their involvement in the act. They shall be charged to court, on the conclusion of the investigations.

“In a similar development, operatives while on patrol recover the following suspected to be stolen and abandoned vehicles. They are:

“LEXUS ES 350 (Black Colour with Reg .NO: LAGOS AKD 495 HU

Toyota Camry (Grey Colour)* with REG.No: Lagos: JJJ 653 HW

“Given the above, the Command invites anyone or group looking for any of the vehicles as highlighted above, to come to the Office of the Command Public Relations Officer, Awka with valid proof/evidence of ownership of such vehicles for verification and possible collection, please.