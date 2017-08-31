Niger Say 44 People Killed, Many Houses Destroyed in Floods

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 44 people have been killed in floods caused by torrential rains this season in Niger.

Director General of Civil Protection and Disasters Colonel Aboubacar Bako said flooding has destroyed hundreds of homes since June near Niamey.

The United Nations warned in May that 106,000 people could be at risk of losing their homes.

Floods in 2016 killed 60 people and left thousands without homes in Niger./VOA

