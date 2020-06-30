Nigeria Announces 566 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Jump to 25,133

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday announced 566 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 25,133.

The centre announced this via its official Twitter handle.

It said that the 566 new confirmed cases were from 20 states, with eight deaths as of June 29.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 166 new cases, followed by Oyo which reported 66 new infections.

Amongst others were Delta 53, Ebonyi 43, Plateau 34, Ondo 32, FCT 26, Ogun 25, Edo 24, Imo 15, Bayelsa 13, Benue 12, Gombe 11, Kano 11, Kaduna 11, Osun 8, Nasarawa 7, Borno 5, Katsina 2, and Anambra 2.

The NCDC said till date, 25,133 cases had been confirmed, out of which 15, 256 were active cases, and 9,402 being treated and discharged cases.

According to the centre, 132, 304 samples have been collected while 573 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.