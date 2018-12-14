Nigerian Army Buries 19 Soldiers Killed in Metele Attack

Photo: Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army on Friday buried 19 soldiers among those who lost their lives in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Metele, Guzamala Local Government Area, Borno.

Recall that 23 soldiers were killed and 31 others wounded when the insurgents attacked 157 Task Force Battalion, Metele, on Nov. 18.

The fallen heroes, who were laid to rest at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, were Lt. Col. IA Sakaba and 18 soldiers.

Muslim and Christian Chaplains officiated at the burial.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, described the incident as tragic, noting that the soldiers sacrificed their lives in defence of the nation’s territorial integrity.

Represented by Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Chief, Army Training and Operations, Buratai announced that the deceased soldiers would be buried when their relatives arrived in Maiduguri.

Buratai reiterated the determination of the Nigerian Army to end insurgency; protect lives and property as well as restore peace to the North-East.

He said that military authorities would take care of the families of the deceased in line with its welfare scheme, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“President Muhammad Buhari administration’s is committed to the improvement of soldiers’ welfare and provision of equipment to ensure successful campaign against the Boko Haram insurgents.

“The military will collaborate with sister security organizations in the counter-insurgency operation,” he said, and called on the troops to be disciplined and not relent in routing remnants of the insurgents.

