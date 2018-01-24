Okorocha Denies Ceding Imo Land as Cattle Colony

From Ignatius Okpara

IMO, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has joined his colleagues in the South East geo political zone of Nigeria in rejecting the proposed establishment of cattle colonies in parts of the country.

He vowed not to cede any land in the state to Federal Government, just as he dismissed the rumour in some quarters that he had adopted the proposed colonies and ceded a part of the state to herders, describing the speculation as wicked, unfounded and untrue.

The Governor, who is also Chairman of the ruling All progressive Congress, APC Governors Forum, spoke Tuesday, in Owerri, the Imo state capital, through the State Commissioner for Information, Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri.

He said there was no law, policy, decision, plan, request or intention to cede, allocate or designate any part of Imo State as a cattle colony.

According to him, “This information that Imo has ceded a part for the proposed cattle colony is wicked, unfounded and untrue, although it represents the typical product of warped thinking of desperate mischief makers via the social media.

“Imo people and members of the public are therefore advised to disregard these baseless and laughable rumours.

“It is unfortunate that manufacturing wicked and capricious lies on an hourly basis has become the hallmark or DNA of desperate opposition politicians in our dear state.”

He however urged the media to always verify its reports before going to the press, so as to avoid misinforming members of the public.

Please follow and like us: