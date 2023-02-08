W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Challenges Of Petrol Scarcity, Cash Resolved — INEC

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, February 8th, 2023

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, assured Nigerians that the elections will be held as scheduled.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sixteen days to the conduct of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has affirmed that the two major encumbrances faced by the commission have been resolved.

For this reason, the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, assured that the February 25 and the March 11 elections will hold as scheduled.

In a chat with State House correspondents after briefing the Federal Executive Council on preparations towards the elections and challenges, the INEC chief identified that petrol scarcity and the currency challenge instituted challenges that have now been resolved following assurances by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele who has proffered a resolution.



He equally noted that the commission has met with relevant stakeholders to address the challenge of petrol scarcity after interfacing with the leadership of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

The electoral chief also disclosed that the Commission is scheduled to brief the Council of State on Friday, February 10.

