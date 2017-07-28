Osinbajo Frowns at Renewed Boko Haram Bomb Attacks

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following the recent attacks unleashed by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists and the latest onslaught on NNPC workers and military at the Lake Chad Basin, Borno State, the Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Military Chiefs relocate to the Command base in the North East State.

Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali confirmed this late Thursday while responding to the State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Service Chiefs with Prof Osinbajo.

Earlier the same day, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Mr. Ibe Kachikwu confirmed that the NNPC workers have suspended indefinitely, oil expoloration activities at the Lake Chad Basin due to ambush by the terrorists against the Corporation’s staff and the Military.

Many NNPC workers were killed in the attack.

The Defence Minister informed journalists that the security the meeting was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen.Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ekwe Ite-Ibas and and the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar.

Dan-Ali disclosed that the meeting agreed to get more sophisticated surveillance devices, such as cameras and other key security gadgets which would detect suspected attackers from a long distance to the troops.

While admitting that the Military due to rainfall, could not dominate the environment like in the dry season, yet said efforts would be made towards regaining back the battle areas.

The Minister also assured that the present ambushes occasioned by the terrorists would be checked.

