Osinbajo Meets With Buhari in London

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Acting President Prof Yemi Osinbajo has traveled to the United Kingdom to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Osinbajo’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Mr. Laolu Akande disclosed this Tuesday in his Twitter handle @akandeoj.

”AgP Osinbajo meeting with President Buhari in London today, and returning to Abuja immediately afterwards” Akande tweeted.

President Buhari left Nigeria Sunday, May 7, 2017 for London to continue his medical vacation.

Buhari who is said to be recovering reportedly called for the meeting.

Earlier, Prof. Osinbajo had met with the stakeholders in the private sector. He, according to another tweet by Mr. Akande promised that the present administration would ”turn around” the country for the better.

”AgP assures the private sector that the Buhari adm. is working hard day after day & that Nigeria will certainly turn around for the better”. Akande’s tweet stated.

