Super Eagles Beat Sierra Leone, Seal AFCON 2023 Ticket

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday in Liberia defeated the Sierra Leone National Football Team 3-2 to book their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’IVoire.

The Super Eagles needed just one point to book their passage to Cote D’Ivoire, but were made to work their socks off to achieve their win.

The team gave the game the seriousness it deserved, scoring two goals through star player Victor Osimhen in the 19th and 32nd minutes of the game.

However, a well organised Sierra Leone side would just not bow out that easily and nearly denied the Super Eagles a win and three points.

The Leone Stars as they are fondly called pulled a goal back in the 41st minute through Mustapha Bundu and fought hard in every department of the game to get something out of the match.

At the start of the second half, Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peserio, made some changes and brought on Fran Onyeka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi.

However, the Leone Stars would not be perturbed about Nigeria’s star studded squad and continued to fight hard and did not allow Super Eagles to enjoy their free flowing football.

They were soon rewarded when they leveled the scoresline through their star player Augustus Kargbo in the 84th minute following some brilliant display by their attackers.

With that development both teams suddenly woke up and tried to outplay each other, because a win for either side would seal qualification.

But it was a quick move by the Super Eagles through the left, a square pass by substitute Onyeka that beat the opposition defence.

Substitute Iheanacho rounded up the play with an easy tap in that eventually sealed the game in the 4th minute of the second half extra time.

The victory earned Nigeria 12 points atop the Group ahead of Guinea Bissau and Sao Tome Principe.

The 34th edition AFCON 2023 is set to hold from Jan. 13, 2024 to Feb. 11, 2024 in six cities across Cote D’IVoire. (NAN)





