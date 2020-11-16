Court Remands Imo Lawmaker Over Alleged Assault

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An Owerri Magistrate Court on Monday remanded Herclus Okoro representing Ohaji Egbema State Constituency in the Imo House of Assembly, in the state correctional facility for alleged assault.

Okoro, a member of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), was arraigned in court for an eight-count charge bordering on alleged assault with intention to wound.

The legislator, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges leveled against him.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Amandibuogu Osondu argued that the offence was bailable, adding that Okoro’s continued detention was against justice.

Osondu pleaded for bail since the defendant had been detained for three days.

Responding, the prosecuting counsel, Mr T Okee said the case was sudden adding that he needed more time.

In his ruling, Justice Okoroji advised the prosecuting and the defending counsels to exchange briefs on Tuesday and adjourned till Nov. 18.

Okoro was arrested on Friday, November 13 following a violent altercation between him and the Deputy Speaker of the House, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele).

