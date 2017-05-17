Police Arrest Killers of Enugu Deputy Governor’s Orderly

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu State police has confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with last week’s brutal murder of Miss Helen Sunday, the police orderly to the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Cecelia Ezeilo.

It also ruled out assassination, insisting that it was a case of armed robbery attack.

African Examine recalled that deceased, a Sergeant, was killed by unknown gun men on the 9th of this month at Trans Ekulu area of Enugu, the Enugu state capital in the night.

The state police public Relations officer, PPRO, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

According to him, “Acting through a well coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information, suspects later identified as Emmanuel Onyeabor and Kanu Oti, were picked a day after the incident at their various hideouts of Lomalinda Independence layout axis and Amorji Nike axis of Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area.

He said “They were nabbed after a serious gun duel which left suspects fatally injured, while some of the gang members escaped with wounds suspected to be that of gunshot.”

Amaraizu added that a manhunt had been launched on them, just as the command has requested from members of the public and hospitals about information concerning anyone with wounds suspected to be that of bullet.

“The suspects are, however, regretting their actions having revealed that their motive was to rob their victims and that the resistance of the deceased brought about their pulling of trigger, which got her on close range.

“The suspects operating in their Mercedes benz car, were out on that fateful day for their nefarious activities at a street off Nike lake road Transekulu axis Enugu on 9/5/17 in the night.

“The hoodlums suddenly ran into the deceased who was returning from work and robbed her of her bag containing her phone and some amount of money and when the deceased put up resistance, she was instantly fired on close range.

“She was later rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment and from there, she was confirmed dead” Amarizu hinted.

