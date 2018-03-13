Police Confirms 4 Killed in Ebonyi Herdsmen, Farmers Clash

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, has confirmed the death of 4 people, while several others are presently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, following Moday’s farmers/herdsmen clash in a community in the state.

Loveth Odah, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday, saying two herdsmen attacked a villager who had gone to feed his local cattle in the bush, after an altercation with him, and chopped off his hands.

She said: “As they were attacking him, he managed to raised an alarm which attracted more villagers who came to his rescue”.

The Ebonyi police spokesman said the herdsmen also attacked the villagers who came to their brother’s rescue inflicting machete cuts on about three of them before fleeing the scene.

“Also, one of the herdsmen also later died as he was rushed to the hospital making it four deaths from the incidents”

Odah, however, regretted the deaths from the incidents and cautioned residents not to confront, herdsmen but to report their nefarious activities to the police Command via by the OC SARS.

Following the development, the state Governor, David Umahi has summoned an emergency security meeting with leaders of the Hausa community in the state, calling for calm among indigenes of the affected Community and Ebonyi in general.

