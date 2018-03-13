W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Police Confirms 4 Killed in Ebonyi Herdsmen, Farmers Clash

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Tuesday, March 13th, 2018

From Ignatius Okpara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police in Ebonyi state, South- East Nigeria, has  confirmed the death of 4 people, while several others are presently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital, following Moday’s farmers/herdsmen clash in a community in the state.

Loveth Odah, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed the incident to newsmen Tuesday, saying two herdsmen attacked a villager who  had gone to feed his local cattle in the bush, after an altercation with him, and chopped off his hands.

She said: “As they were attacking him, he managed to raised an alarm which attracted  more villagers who came to his rescue”.

The Ebonyi police spokesman said the herdsmen also attacked the villagers who came to their brother’s rescue inflicting machete cuts on about three of them before fleeing the scene.

“Also, one of the herdsmen also later died as he was rushed to the hospital making it four deaths from the incidents”

Odah, however, regretted the deaths from the incidents and cautioned residents not to confront, herdsmen but to report their nefarious activities  to the police Command via by the OC SARS.

Following the development, the state  Governor, David Umahi has summoned an emergency security meeting with leaders of the Hausa community in the state, calling for calm among indigenes of the affected Community and Ebonyi in general.

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=42978

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/police-confirms-4-killed-in-ebonyi-herdsmen-farmers-clash/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

Get News Alert

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-



FirstBank – advertisement

Browse Archives

Classified Adverts