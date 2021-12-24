W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Imo House Of Assembly Crisis Escalates, As Speaker Announces Suspension Of 3 Members

Posted by Imo, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, December 24th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The internal crisis bedeviling   the Imo State House of Assembly  took a new Twist,  as the lawmakers  slammed indefinite suspension on three of its members.

Our Correspondent reports that the action took place in the hallowed chamber of the house following announcement made by the Speaker, Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

The three members that incurred the wrath of the House includes,  Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Ngozie Obiefule (Isu) and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre)

 Ibeh,  had  explained that  the three lawmakers were suspended  when “the governor presented the 2022 budget, the house promised to give it an accelerated hearing aid . These lawmakers ignored to participate in the sitting, an action that  is viewed as sabotage and angered the  lawmakers, leading to their  suspension.

They equally  declared the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala, Tochi Okere, vacant, because, “He has been absent for a period more than the one-third of the sitting period in a year and that automatically attracts the declaration of the seat vacant and has declared the election to take place in the next 90 days.”



The development however, heightened  the tension in the House, as supporters of the suspended lawmakers from their different constituencies have vowed to   protest the action which they say is unacceptable  to them.

They said they would soon stage a protest to the Assembly complex over the development.

The Imo House had been ridden in crisis in the last few months, a development that has led to the impeachment of its Speaker and other principal officers severally. 

