Imo House Of Assembly Crisis Escalates, As Speaker Announces Suspension Of 3 Members

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The internal crisis bedeviling the Imo State House of Assembly took a new Twist, as the lawmakers slammed indefinite suspension on three of its members.

Our Correspondent reports that the action took place in the hallowed chamber of the house following announcement made by the Speaker, Hon Kennedy Ibeh.

The three members that incurred the wrath of the House includes, Arthur Egwim (Ideato North) Ngozie Obiefule (Isu) and Obinna Okwara (Nkwerre)

Ibeh, had explained that the three lawmakers were suspended when “the governor presented the 2022 budget, the house promised to give it an accelerated hearing aid . These lawmakers ignored to participate in the sitting, an action that is viewed as sabotage and angered the lawmakers, leading to their suspension.

They equally declared the seat of the member representing Ngor Okpala, Tochi Okere, vacant, because, “He has been absent for a period more than the one-third of the sitting period in a year and that automatically attracts the declaration of the seat vacant and has declared the election to take place in the next 90 days.”

The development however, heightened the tension in the House, as supporters of the suspended lawmakers from their different constituencies have vowed to protest the action which they say is unacceptable to them.

They said they would soon stage a protest to the Assembly complex over the development.

The Imo House had been ridden in crisis in the last few months, a development that has led to the impeachment of its Speaker and other principal officers severally.