Police Nab Woman For Selling Her 2 Months Old Baby For N250k

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police in Anambra state, South- East, Nigeria has arrested a 24-year-old woman, identified as Oluchi Emeobi from Nnewi Ichi in Nnewi North council Area of the State for allegedly selling her two months old baby for N250,00 (two hundred and fifty thousand naira).

Umar Garbage, the state Commissioner of police who made this known to newsmen Tuesday in Awka, the state capital, said the suspect used part of the proceeds from the sale to purchase a motorcycle, which was also confiscated by the police.

According to him, Emeobi, conspired with a 26 year old girl, whose name was given as Nchedochi Richard, female, of the same address to sell the baby to a woman, popularly known as First Lady, who he said was now at large.

The Anambra police boss, hinted that in order to conceal her dastardly act, the suspect reported at the Police station under false pretence that she left her baby under the custody of a yet to be ascertained woman who absconded with her.

“Exhibits recovered from the principal suspect include; Sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (#250,000) cash and One Motorcycle the suspect allegedly bought with part of the money realized from the sale of her baby”, he said.

Umar, said the matter was still under investigation, adding that effort was being made to arrest the fleeing suspect and recover the baby.

The command also paraded criminal gangs including child trafficking syndicates and robbery gangs.

“Following Intelligence report, Police Operatives attached to the Command Monitoring Unit arrested four Man Syndicate as follows: Rev. Pastor Raymond Igboanusi, male, aged 60 years of Oba Idemili South L.G.A Angela Igboanusi, female, aged 42 years of the same address Obinigwe Josephine, female, aged 56 years of Obu-Agu Village, Agulu in Aniocha L.G.A of Anambra State. Jacob Onwuegbu, male, aged 62 years of Obu-Agulu Village all in Anambra State.

“Suspects allegedly conspired and trafficked One Ifeanyi Odili, male, aged 10yrs at the sum of Three hundred Thousand Naira (₦300,00.00)only.” the Commissioner disclosed.

