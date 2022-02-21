Christians Fail Because They Don’t Pay Tithes – Pastor Ibiyeomie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has stated that Christians who don’t pay tithes (10 percent of all their incomes) to church are criminals, saying that the offence is punishable.

The pastor made this known in the church’s service in Port Harcourt on Sunday, saying that tithing is like making a payment of tax to government and giving the 10 percent of all incomes to church, is compulsory.

He said: “Tax is the government’s share, so you don’t say I want to give the government my tax, you say you want to pay tax, that is how tithe is God’s own. Leviticus 27:30. God is the owner of the tithe. So, what do you do?

“You pay, it’s only in Nigeria you don’t pay tax and they can leave you, in the Western world it is a big criminal offence, if you don’t pay tithe, you are a criminal, your offence is punishable, tithe is simply one-tenth of your income, 10 percent of your income goes to God.”

He also stated that some Christians experience near success syndrome (failure at the edge of breakthrough) because they don’t want to pay tithes and this has attracted curses upon them.

He said: “Near success syndrome will not happen. If you’re experiencing near success syndrome don’t go for deliverance, you’re not a tither. Anything that I do, when it is close to manifestation, the thing will just go off, you’re not a faithful tither.

“Many deliverance ministries, they just go for deliverance, this is the problem, they don’t pay Tithe faithfully. Yet, they will say anything I want to do, when it is about to click it will just go off.

“It is near success syndrome. Correct it from tithing, don’t correct it from seven days deliverance. Hear this, tithe must be paid first otherwise the curse will remain.”