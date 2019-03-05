Polls: Adamant Atiku, PDP Seek Tribunal Order to Inspect Election Materials

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate in the recent Presidential poll, Atiku Abubakar have made good their threat on contesting the outcome of the election in court.

The duo Tuesday, filed an application seeking an order – compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow them inspect materials used to conduct the Saturday, February 23, 2019 poll.

Atiku and the PDP through their lawyers, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), filed the ex parte application before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal located at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.

The petitioners are praying the tribunal’s to grant order – with permission to inspect the Voters Registers, the Smart Card Reader Machines, ballot papers and other documents used for the conduct of the poll.

Despite pleas against the move from different quarters, Atiku has insisted that the recent Presidential Election was characterized with many irregularities, such as multiple voting; mal-factioning of the smart card readers, cancellation of votes among others.

He had therefore vowed to challenge the INEC’s declaration in court.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu in the early hours of Wednesday, February 27, 2019 declared President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner, having polled a total of 15, 191, 847 votes as against Atiku who scored 11, 262, 978 votes.

While Buhari won in 19 States, Atiku won in 17 States including FCT, Abuja

