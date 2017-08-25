W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Press Release: Your UBA Card Can Be Used On Any Site, Anywhere

Posted by Banking & Finance, Business, Latest News Friday, August 25th, 2017

Dear Esteemed Customer,

In our relentless bid to continuously provide excellent services to our customers, we work hard to protect your transactions and Identity.

We recently sent you correspondence indicating that your cards would be protected from certain risky sites.

We have listened to  you and have heard that this is not in line with your expectations. We have immediately made adjustments accordingly.

Please be informed that all sites have been unblocked and you can now transact on any platform globally that you would like to whilst we continue to provide surveillance on some high risk activity points to protect your transactions.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will continue to work hard to serve you better.

Sincerely,

Bola Atta

Group  Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications

 

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=40544

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/press-release-your-uba-card-can-be-used-on-any-site-anywhere/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

UBA Mobile App:———————————————-

FirstBank – advertisement

#MakeTheNairaStrongAgain



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts