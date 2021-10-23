Tiwa Savage Breaks Silence After Leaked Sex Tape

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afro-beats singer, Tiwa Savage has finally broken her silence following her leaked sex tape that has since set social media agog.

The tape, which was leaked online Monday night, has sparked controversy on the internet with many Nigerians and fans blaming the mother of one, while others stood by her.

It was leaked after the sensational singer raised the alarm weeks back that someone was trying to blackmail her with the tape.

Meanwhile on her Instagram post, the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner posted a lovely photo of herself wearing a white pants suit and accompanied it with a cryptic message.

According to Tiwa’s caption, she was able to charge the scandal to her game and she would never speak on it again.

“Change that sh*t to the game and never speak on it again,” she wrote.

Also, in another post, the singer thanked her fans for the love and support they have shown to her.

“Thank you for the overwhelming love so far,”Tiwa wrote. d’þ

Recall that Tiwa had earlier in an interview with American OAP, Angie Martinez of Power 105.1, raised the alarm that she was being blackmailed by an unknown person with a sex tape

She had expressed concerns about what the blackmailer could do with the clip even as she claimed that the video was accidentally posted on Snapchat by her boyfriend who immediately deleted it.

However, amid the controversy generated by the leaked sex tape, Tiwa Savage has refused to be distracted as she dropped her short song to commemorate the first #EndSARS anniversary entitled “Who ordered the shooting” on Wednesday.

Reigniting the debate on “who ordered the shooting of protesters at the Lekki tollgate last year”, the embattled singer has called out the federal government in the short song to reveal who ordered the shooting of protesters.

“Don’t end our lives… We will not forget, this is not the end. Who gave the order, who gave the order? We’ll not forget…,”she could be heard singing.

She also accompanied the video with a terse post which read: “Who? 20.10.20”

Besides, in a post on her Instagram story, the singer also hinted that has acquired an expensive home courtesy of popular real estate giant, Sujimoto.

In the photo, she seemed to be in a meeting with representatives of the real estate company, as she had on a branded helmet.

She accompanied the post with the caption; “Buying bags is cute, but that @sujimoto81 real estate though. E choke.”























