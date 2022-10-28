Keyamo Reacts To Senate’s Probe Of 774k Jobs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, has stated that the beneficiaries of the 774,000 special public works (SPW) scheme are not people from the moon.

African Examiner recalls that on Wednesday, the senate committee on public account began an investigation into the SPW programme after lawmakers disclosed that nobody from their constituents got the job.

The committee directed the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) two weeks to submit a comprehensive report of every beneficiary across the 36 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Reacting to the senate’s decision on Thursday, Keyamo stated that the NDE will bring all the evidence, reports and processes of the exercise, adding that there was no corruption in the scheme.

“I think they have asked the NDE to produce the register, so, they should wait. Can they conclude before seeing the register? they gave two weeks, the response would be made available to everyone including the press,” he said.

“The NDE will give every evidence, so, follow it up with the NDE, they are there to give all the reports, all the processes, so follow it up on the committee so we don’t talk outside the committee.

“There was no corruption at all. When you go there, they will make everything available. The people who were chosen are Nigerians too, they’re not from moon, and they are not from Cameroon. So, it will be made available to everybody, so just follow it up from there. The NDE is in charge, they will include every evidence and all the documents.”