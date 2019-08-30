W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Protest: Taiwan ‘Extremely Concerned’ By Hong Kong Arrests

Posted by World News Friday, August 30th, 2019

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Taiwan says it is “extremely concerned” by reports about the arrests of three pro-democracy leaders in Hong Kong.

Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung made the government’s position known in a statement on Friday.

“We urge both Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to adopt dialogue rather than suppressing arrests,” Ting said.

He added that both Beijing and Hong Kong authorities should keep promises about freedom, democracy and human rights made to Hong Kong.

According to him, history has shown that people’s pursuit of democracy and freedom cannot be suppressed by violence.

“We also urge the Hong Kong government to abide by law and ensure residents’ legal rights and individual freedom,” Ting said. (/NAN)

 

