Senate Reverses Self; Says Magu Confirmation Still On Course; SGF Not Indicted

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate seems to have reversed itself on the raging controversies surrounding the rejection of confirmation of the acting Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu and calling for sack of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Babachir David Lawal.

Responding to journalists questions after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari Monday, Senate Leader, Ali Ndume faulted the general view that the upper legislative chamber has shelved the confirmation of Magu as the substantive EFCC Chairman.

Instead, he stated that the true position was that the senior lawmakers only suspended the exercise, pending outcome of the investigation on the security report on him, which was made available to the Senate by the Department of state Services (DSS).

Besides, the Borno State Lawmaker also clarified that the Senate, by its action last Thursday was meant to await Mr. President’s clearance of Magu, especially at the instance of the DSS report on him (Magu).

Senator Ndume gave similar reply to the question bothering on the Chamber’s call for the SGF removal, due to alleged unethical act.

The legislator cautioned that the Senate had not indicted Mr. Lawal of any crime, adding that the Chamber’s investigation on the alleged offence was still ongoing.

