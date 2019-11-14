Senate Swears-in Olujimi as Lawan Calls For Unity Among Senators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate on Thursday swore-in Senator Biodun Olujimi as the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Olujimi, garbed in a coffee-brown attire, was sworn-in by the upper chamber, following an oath administered by the Clerk of Senate, Nelson Ayewoh, at exactly 10:40 immediately after the commencement of plenary.

The lawmaker, who was the Minority Leader in the Eighth Senate, was last week declared winner of the 2019 Senatorial election by the Kaduna Division of the Court of Appeal.

The Court which nullified the election of Spokesman of the Senate, Dayo Adeyeye, upheld the tribunal judgment which declared Olujimi and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party as winner at the 2019 National Assembly elections to represent Ekiti South.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, after the lawmaker was sworn-in, called for unity among all members of the upper chamber.

He added that Olujimi’s victory brings the number of Female Senators to eight in the upper chamber.

“Let me congratulate the Minority leader in the eighth Senate. With this, we now have eight very solid female Senators.

“We pray that this addition will bring additional productivity and stability to the Senate.

“I call for unity and of course, we should remain focus and do those things that will make our country great”, Lawan said.

