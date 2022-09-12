2023: Why Peter Obi, Other LP Candidates ‘ll Lose – Fani-Kayode To Obidients

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has enjoined Peter Obi’s supporters, who are addressed as Obidients, to make up their minds for defeat in the 2023 elections.

Fani-Kayode, in his latest essay, stated that anger alone cannot be a catalyst for a revolution as there must be a goal.

The former Aviation Minister stated that although he takes Obidients seriously since the group is a formidable movement, “they are more like a loose cannon than a guided missile”.

He, however, heaped praises on the youths for “venturing into the dark and murky waters of Nigerian politics”.

“I pray that they survive it and last, even if they don’t make an appreciable impact at the polls next year”, he noted.

He stressed that the Obidients does not have a clear purpose “which their leader, other than just wanting to be President, is incapable of providing”.

Fani-Kayode also expressed concern over the “high expectations” of the Obidients, saying that “mental trauma might engulf them after crushing defeat” as he also stated that the Labour Party (PDP) candidates won’t win seat both in the February and March election because of formidable opposition.

“I doubt that they will win one Senatorial district or one seat in the House of Representatives let alone a Governorship election or the Presidential election.

“It is at that time that we shall find out whether they are men and women or mere children venting on social media and expressing frustrations at public events.”