W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

South African President Not Happy with Surge in Murders Of Women

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Sunday, June 14th, 2020

South Africa’s president says it has been a “dark and shameful week” for his country following a surge in violence against women.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s remarks come after several femicides, including one woman who was eight months pregnant and found stabbed and hanging from a tree.

He noted they had occurred since some coronavirus restrictions were lifted, including a ban on the sale of alcohol.

The culture of silence around gender-based violence had to end, he said.

“Gender-based violence thrives in a climate of silence. With our silence, by looking the other way because we believe it is a personal or family matter, we become complicit in this most insidious of crimes,” President Ramaphosa said.

As many as 51% of women in South Africa had experienced violence at the hands of someone they were in a relationship with, the president’s statement said.//BBC

Related Posts

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=52796

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

VIDEO: Eviction of NIDCOM staff from NCC Complex

advertisement

Advertisement

Classified Adverts