Sub-standard Tires Kill, Affect Economy Adversely -SON DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director General of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Osita Anthony Aboloma has warned against the importation, marketing, supply and use of substandard tires in Nigeria, saying such inferior products has sent scores of innocent citizens to their untimely graves and done serious harm to the nation’s economy.

According to him, substandard tyres jeopardize life, safety and public health as well as undermine legitimate tire business, hence the SON had placed tires under “life endangering items.”

He therefore, urged Nigerians to always purchase good quality tires for their safety.

The SON boss, spoke Wednesday in Enugu during a one-day sensitization forum on the use of substandard tyres and its implications.

Our Correspondent reports that the forum was attended by industrialists, members of academia, civil society groups, market associations, trade unions, transport companies, tire dealers association, importers, users, among other stakeholders.

Aboloma, explained that the forum was in continuation of the SON nationwide campaign against substandard products, pointing out that already the campaign had been witnessed in different parts of the six geo-political zones of Nigeria

.He stressed that the aim of the forum was to inform all stakeholders by creating awareness on the inherent dangers in the use of substandard tires, and appealed to people to “always do what is right in your various aspects of business, trade, supply and use of tires,” stressing that “substandard tire kills; save others and your life.”

Represented on the occasion by the SON regional coordinator in charge of South-East zone, Engr David Obi, the DG stated that the task before the organization was to change the attitude of “importing, supply, marketing or using substandard tires in the country,” enjoining the stakeholders to always “market and use only good quality tires.”

He added that the use of tires extended to all walks of life and touched on most of people’s daily activities, hence “it is important and necessary that everybody/stakeholder be aware of substandard tire products.”

Aboloma said: “The SON will continue to inform you on standards while dealers should abide by the standards requirements. Let us join hands and improve on our life through standardization.” he stated.

