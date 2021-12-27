W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Loaded Passenger Bus Plunges Into Lagos Canal

Monday, December 27th, 2021





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A bus loaded with passengers has plunged into a canal at the Oworonshoki area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that some of the passengers were injured in the incident that happened on Monday.

It was also gathered that the bus lost control before plunging into the canal with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of passengers.

Efforts are on to rescue the trapped passengers.



Details of the incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

