Tenure Expiration: IGP Idris Meets Buhari Behind Closed Doors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Idris Ibrahim, on Friday, visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he was reported to have met behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The IGP, who was reported to have clocked 35 years in service of the Nigeria Police Force on Jan. 3, was sighted dressed in his official uniform moving straight towards the president’s office.

According to media reports, Idris was expected to retire from service on attainment of the mandatory 35 years in service on Thursday.

Reports say the tenure of the IGP might have been extended even though no official statement had been released to this effect.

An aide very closed to the IGP, who preferred not to be named, said that the IGP’s visit to the villa might not be unconnected with the issue of his extension.

“We are hopeful that the tenure of our IGP has been extended by Mr President because you can see him today in his official uniform even though the media said he was to retire yesterday (Thursday).

“But all will be known after this meeting,” the source said.

IGP Idris, who was appointed by President Buhari on March 21, 2016, replaced Solomon Arase, who retired from the police force on 21 June 2016.

Idris, who will be clocking 60 years on Jan. 15, 2019, enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force in 1984, after graduating from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria with a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture./(NAN)

Please follow and like us: