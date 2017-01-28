W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Trump Immigration Order: US Judge Orders Stay of Action on Deportation

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Saturday, January 28th, 2017
Slovenia Refugees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency stay temporarily halting the removal of individuals detained after President Trump’s order banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S

The move appears to mark the first successful legal challenge to the Trump administration and affects those who have arrived in the U.S. or were in transit with valid visas, according to CNN.

The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump’s ban, The Verge reported Saturday night.

Since then both men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshaw, have been granted entry to the U.S.

The ruling deals with a portion of Trump’s order handed down Friday, which bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and halts the resettlement of all refugees for four months as the administration reviews the vetting process.

Admission will resume only after vetting has been deemed “adequate” by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence.

Trump’s order also denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslims countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen.

CNN

Related Posts

Please follow and like us:
Share

Short URL: http://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=37761

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Facebook
Twitter
LINKEDIN
Follow by Email
RSS
Google+
http://www.africanexaminer.com/trump-immigration-order-us-judge-orders-stay-of-action-on-deportation/">
SHARE
PINTEREST

LATEST POSTS

AFCON GABON 2017 Results:

Q/Finals Results

28 January 2017
-Burkina Faso 2 - 0 Tunisia
-Senegal 4 - 5 Cameroon (Penalty)

29 January 2017
-RD Congo vs Ghana
-Egypt v Morocco

More Results

*******************************************

UBA-Advert:———————————————-



Browse Archives

Classified Adverts