Trump Immigration Order: US Judge Orders Stay of Action on Deportation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency stay temporarily halting the removal of individuals detained after President Trump’s order banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S

The move appears to mark the first successful legal challenge to the Trump administration and affects those who have arrived in the U.S. or were in transit with valid visas, according to CNN.

The court ruled on a habeas corpus petition filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on behalf of two Iraqi men who were detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday after Trump’s ban, The Verge reported Saturday night.

Since then both men, Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshaw, have been granted entry to the U.S.

The ruling deals with a portion of Trump’s order handed down Friday, which bars Syrian refugees indefinitely and halts the resettlement of all refugees for four months as the administration reviews the vetting process.

Admission will resume only after vetting has been deemed “adequate” by the secretary of State, the secretary of Homeland Security and Director of National Intelligence.

Trump’s order also denies entry for 90 days for individuals from seven predominantly Muslims countries: Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Libya and Yemen.

CNN

