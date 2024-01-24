US Pledges Economic Partnership With Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has assured Nigerians of his country’s willingness to promote economic ties in his official visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.



The African Examiner writes that Secretary Blinken , who is presently on an African tour, arrived at the Presidential Villa as part of his agenda to meet with West African nations. Before now, he had visited Cape Verde and Ivory Coast and Angola is his next destination after Nigeria.



Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, stated that the aim of Blinken’s tour is to show the U.S.’s commitment in promoting ties with the African continent.

“Throughout the trip, the secretary will highlight how the United States has accelerated the U.S.-Africa partnership since the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security,” Miller stated in a press release.

Miller also highlighted the aim of the visit as it is targeted at future-oriented economic collaboration, with an emphasis on U.S. investments in African infrastructure to promote trade, job creation, and increase Africa’s competitiveness globally.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



