Ugwuanyi Inaugurates Ultra-Modern Memfys Hospital Complex in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Enugu state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has said that the Memfys hospital, Enugu, has remained a reference point in the healthcare delivery of the Nigeria.

Inaugurating the multi-million naira new complex of the hospital in Enugu which coincided with the 16th anniversary of the hospital, the governor, who was represented by the commissioner for health, Dr. Fintan Ekochin, stated that Memfys hospital was the single biggest individual contribution to healthcare on the African content in the area of neurosurgical services.

He reassured of the commitment of government to render every logistical support that would facilitate the growth of private enterprises in the state.

While applauding the founder of the hospital, Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, the governor noted that the establishment of the hospital had worked against brain drain in the country, as Nigerian medical professionals now have an institution with state-of-the art facilities where they can practice and conduct surgeries on patients locally instead of travelling overseas.

According to him “infact, I am surprised that instead of the director of the centre of excellence for neurosurgery, asking for help, he was more concerned with making a case for an improved healthcare for Nigerians”.

Governor Ugwuanyi, also disclosed that Enugu State is one of the 10 states in the country that had already implemented the national health insurance adding that the effect of the scheme would be felt next year. He continued: we have even gone further than that by introducing universal health coverage which will involve all persons in the state, the workers, parastatals and traders.

In his remarks, the founder and medical director of Memfys hospital, Enugu, Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam, said that the institution was established in 2002 with the objectives of providing high quality patient care, conducting health education and training programmes and engaging in health-related research, especially on the nervous system.

He stated that apart from phase I which houses most of the hospital activities, the multi-million-naira phase 2 building complex being inaugurated, has more than doubled the facilities available at the hospital, which include the clinics, rehabilitation centre, lecture theatre and administrative offices.

The renowned neurosurgeon said that the master plan is comprehensive and ambitious, stressing that it was envisaged that when fully completed, the hospital would compare with similar institutions anywhere in the world.

Prof. Sam Ohaegbulam however, expressed joy that before celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, the hospital had graduated from a centre of excellence in Neurosurgery to a national medical centre, offering services in neurology, paediatrics, orthopaedic surgery, radiology, CT scan, MRI and siemens mobile digital X-Ray and several others.

On the national health insurance scheme, the UNN’s 10th inaugural lecturer in 1986, called on government at all levels to make it functional to enable Nigerians enjoy its dividends.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of certificates to four newly graduated neurosurgeons by the Enugu state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, while cultural dances entertained guests.

Please follow and like us: