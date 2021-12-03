W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Whitemoney Releases New Single Selense

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Big Brother Naija‘Shine Ya Eye’ season 6 Winner, Whitemoney has released his long-anticipated single titled ‘Selense’.

The musician and reality Tv star took to his verified Instagram to make the announcement.

He wrote: “The moment you all have been waiting for…Without further Ado, I’d like to present Selense to you. I’m super excited..Thanks to every person who helped bring this to life”.



According to Whitemoney an exclusive listening party of the Masterkraft produced single will be held at an undisclosed location today.

The event will also witness performances from popular acts such as Broda Shaggi, MI, Praiz, Orezi, Josh2funny, B-Red, Sinarambo, Akpororo among others.

