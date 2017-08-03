W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(Updated) Neymar Completes €222m World Record PSG move

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports Thursday, August 3rd, 2017

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, Paris St-Germain PSG have signed Brazilian forward Neymar for a world record fee of £200m after leaving Barcelona.

The deal with the 25-year-old surpasses the previous record set when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United from Juventus for £89m in August 2016.

Neymar will earn £40.7m a year – £782,000 a week – before tax from the initial five-year deal, a total outlay of £400m.

Speaking, the Striker declares he has joined “one of the most ambitious clubs in Europe”.

“Paris St-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings.

“I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates” Neymar restated.

Meanwhile, the French side have arranged a news conference for 12:30 BST on Friday. Then, Neymar will be introduced to fans on Saturday at PSG’s first game of the season against Amiens at Parc des Princes.

 

