Blasphemy: Every Tweet Has To Get My Approval – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on Friday said that every tweet in his official social media handles must get his approval before publication.

Atiku, one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants, said this when he paid a consultative visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House, Benin.

African Examiner reports that Atiku had earlier reacted to the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel who was accused of blasphemy.

The post was soon taken down, generating a lot of social media backlash.

According to Atiku, “Every tweet has to get my expressed approval but this one didn’t so I asked them to take it down.

“I took a stand about Sharia law and was abused, thrown stones at, but how long did it last? Despite that I didn’t change my position on that. I am not afraid to take a stand on critical issues,“ he said.