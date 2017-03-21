US Bars Laptops, Ipads in Carry-ons From Middle East, North Africa Flights

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – US has ordered a ban on travelling with large electronic devices from cabin baggage on passenger flights from eight Muslim-majority countries.

The ban which emanated from what was described as “evaluated intelligence” was handed down by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with explanation that bomb could be hidden inside laptops, tablets, cameras, DVD players and electronic games.

DHS stated that the measure would affect nine airlines operating out of 10 airports, yet added that phones are exempted from the new rules.

The rules specified that large electronic devices would only be allowed on board in checked baggage

US added that passengers on some 50 flights a day from some of the busiest hubs in the Middle East, Turkey and North Africa will be required to follow the new rules.

The nine airlines affected are Royal Jordanian, Egypt Air, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The airlines US officilas confirmed have been given 96 hours, beginning from 07:00 GMT Tuesday, to ban devices bigger than a mobile phone or smartphone from cabins, adding that the measure is indfinite.

While EgyptAir promised it would start implementing the ban this Friday, the Turkish authority said the measure was wrong and should be reversed.

The affected airports are:

Mohammed V International, Casablanca, Morocco Ataturk Airport, Istanbul, Turkey Cairo International Airport, Egypt Queen Alia International, Amman, Jordan King Abdulaziz International, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia King Khalid International, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Kuwait International Airport Hamad International, Doha, Qatar Abu Dhabi International, United Arab Emirates

10. Dubai International, United Arab Emirates

