US to Move Its Israel’s Embassy to Jerusalem in 2019

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United States US has confirmed that it will move her embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before the end of 2019.

US Vice-President Mr. Mike Pence made the confirmation in a speech to the Israeli Parliament.

The date just announced is earlier than some had expected when President Donald Trump declared last month that Jerusalem was Israel’s new capital and ordered the preparations for the US embassy to move.

He was briefly interrupted by a group of Arab MPs who protested against Mr. Trump’s controversial declaration.

Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem has never been recognized internationally, and according to the 1993 Israel-Palestinian peace accords, the final status of Jerusalem is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.

Since 1967, Israel has built a dozen settlements, home to about 200,000 Jews, in East Jerusalem.

These actions are considered illegal under international law, although Israel disputes this.

