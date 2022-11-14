Soludo Dumps Peter Obi, Drums Support For APGA Presidential Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has announced support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Justice Peter Umeadi.

Soludo in a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, kicked against the ambition of the Labour Party presidential candidate,

Peter Obi, adding that the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said: “APGA remains the third largest political party in Nigeria, considering the number of political offices it has won.

“APGA has a State governor, members of the National Assembly and members of the state assemblies.

“APGA does not consider the wave of the ‘Obidient Movement’ as a threat towards achieving its set goals in 2023.

“The LP and the ‘Obidient Movement’ are offshoots of the PDP. Therefore, they pose a big threat to PDP, not APGA”.